NBA News: Christmas Day Basketball Viewing Guide

Honestly, the NBA is pretty awesome this time of year. Furthermore, it takes center stage this Christmas by being the only game in town. There’s no NFL, hockey, or college football on to disrupt viewers.

Therefore, let’s look at the slate and rank the games in terms of watchability.

Top Five Games on Christmas 2019:

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Philadelphia 76ers (2:30 p.m. ET, ABC) Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers (8 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN) Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors (Noon ET, ESPN) New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets (10:30 p.m. ESPN) Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors (5 p.m. ET, ABC)

Obviously, the guy I can’t keep my eyes off this season is the Greek Freak in Milwaukee. Still, the Lakers offer a compelling match-up that could easily be the best game if Anthony Davis and Lebron James are healthy and will play.

Of course, Zion Williamson isn’t part of the Christmas Day slate; and the NBA did it’s part in putting the Pelicans on the board before they knew the rookie would be hurt.

What we can expect is more hoops than we can stand – but it will blow by before we know it. Also, after all your kids’ and family’s gifts are unwrapped; you can expect a surprising great game to break out in one of these.

The great thing about the league is there are so many unique players, with cool sneakers, and as always the Christmas uniforms will be on full display. It seems like the NBA has never been so popular, so let’s embrace it.

Finally, Merry Christmas!