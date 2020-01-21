Pelicans News: Zion Williamson Says ‘Sleepless Night’ Ahead of NBA Debut

I can’t lie, without any football this week; I’ve been thinking about Zion Williamson’s big debut on Wednesday night against the San Antonio Spurs. Now, we are just 24 hours away from the big event. The game will be televised on ESPN for a national audience. That should be enough to signal the game is a big deal.

Think about it – how often do the New Orleans Pelicans play on ESPN? It might be a lot more often moving forward.

Now via Andrew Lopez of ESPN; Williamson has some stuff to say on the eve of his big debut. While it’s just another game, even Williamson would admit this is a little different than any game he’s prepared to play before. He’s excited, just like everyone else.

Zion asked if he’s nervous: “it’s just basketball. This is what I’ve been doing since I was 4.” — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) January 21, 2020

Then came the money quote that lets you know just how excited he is.

“Honestly, I don’t know if I’m going to get sleep,” Williamson said. “I’ll be too excited. I’ll be excited thinking about my first NBA game. This is my first NBA game, this is business now.”

In a way, it reminds you of how you felt before a big game when you were a kid. The thing is, Zion is still a kid at just 19-years old.

It’s hard not to be pretty excited about all this, and even the most casual NBA fan will tune in tomorrow to see what he does on ESPN.