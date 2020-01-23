Pelicans News: Zion Williamson’s NBA Debut Was Dazzling

On Wednesday night, I can’t think of many better adjectives to describe Zion Williamson’s New Orleans Pelicans NBA debut than ‘captivating’. While it didn’t start that way – Williamson had just two points in the first half – business picked up in a hurry.

Still, his first NBA bucket will forever be NBA history. It’s something you always want to say you saw, both as a sports fan or NBA fan. Therefore, here it is; locked away in our archives forever. It came with about 10:40 to go in the 2nd quarter.

Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry stayed true to his organization. Williamson played spurts of 4 minutes in the first, second, and third quarter. Then things took off in the fourth for the former no. 1 overall pick out of Duke.

My cell phone started blowing up with ‘are you watching this?’ from people all over the map. These were people who were fringe basketball fans. And Zion Williamson gave them what they came to see. Behold, the reason we have been writing about the guy for weeks on end.

ZION WENT OFF 😳 17 points and 4/4 from deep in 3 minutes

Williamson brought the Pelicans back into the game by hitting four three-pointers in a three minute stretch. In fact, he scored 17 straight points for New Orleans. Without question – even with the slow start – Williamson’s debut will go into the history books along with other great first performances with a few legends you want to name.

Altogether, Williamson finished with 22 points, seven rebounds and three assists in the Pelicans’ 121-117 loss.

The night closed with the guy likely being the best watch in the NBA for the remainder of the season. A lot of people who may have just liked the sport a little bit will tune in the next chance they get. Overall, this is good for sports and the game of basketball.

All hail Zion on this day. He delivered.