BasketBRAWL in Kansas, Eli Retires, LA City Council Wants Dodgers Crowned WS Champs | GMS Podcast Episode 94

Kansas forward Silvio De Sousa has been suspended indefinitely for his role in the Jayhawks’ brawl with Kansas State on Tuesday night. We break down the brawl from every angle and discuss whether he should be suspended for the remainder of the season. Plus, we hear from both coaches on the brawl!

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning is retiring after 16 seasons and two Super Bowl MVPs. Giants owner John Mara and former Tom Coughlin react to the news of Manning’s retirement. Plus, we break down Manning’s best moments as a Giant and discuss his Hall of Fame candidacy!

The L.A. City Council voted unanimously on a resolution Tuesday asking Major League Baseball and Commissioner Rob Manfred to declare the Dodgers the 2017 and 2018 World Series Champions. We discuss whether the Dodgers and their fans would even want the 2017 and 2018 World Series titles. Plus, Rob Manfred speaks on whether he’ll consider taking the title away from the Astros.

