Giants News: Quarterback Eli Manning Is Retiring

Finally, Eli Manning of the New York Giants has called it career.

He won’t go away empty handed. Manning beat Tom Brady and Bill Belichick in two Super Bowls, winning an MVP in both games. Also, he made more than $250 million in his playing career; which stands as the most in NFL history.

Therefore, what is there left for Manning to do? He’s going out with the franchise that selected him in 2004. Dan Graziano of ESPN reported the news late Wednesday.

Obviously for something like this, the team owner issues a statement. In this case, John Mara said the following:

“For 16 seasons, Eli Manning defined what it is to be a New York Giant both on and off the field. Eli is our only two-time Super Bowl MVP and one of the very best players in our franchise’s history. He represented our franchise as a consummate professional with dignity and accountability. It meant something to Eli to be the Giants quarterback, and it meant even more to us. We are beyond grateful for his contributions to our organization and look forward to celebrating his induction into the Giants Ring of Honor in the near future.”

I really loved watching Manning play. In my mind, few guys were better with the ball in their hands and down a score late in a game.

My wife loves Eli Manning, and surely this will cause her to shed a tear. Hopefully he’s inducted into the Canton Pro Football Hall of Fame in five years. It was a joy watching this guy play.