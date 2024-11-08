The Ohio State Buckeyes are set to host the Purdue Boilermakers on November 9, 2024, in a Big Ten clash at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State, ranked No. 3 with a 7-1 record, is heavily favored to secure a decisive win.

Key Matchups and Predictions

The Prediction Purdue vs Ohio State NCAAF centers on Ohio State’s dynamic offense, led by quarterback Kyle McCord and wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. Ohio State’s defense, ranking among the top in the nation, poses a significant challenge for Purdue, which has struggled offensively this season with a 1-7 record.

Prediction: Ohio State’s high-powered offense and defensive strength give them a strong edge, projecting a 45-10 victory. With home-field advantage and momentum, the Buckeyes are expected to cover the spread and continue their playoff pursuit.