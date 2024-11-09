The Buffalo Bills, currently riding a four-game winning streak, will face the Indianapolis Colts on November 10, 2024, at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Bills (7-2) enter the game as 4.5-point favorites, driven by strong performances from quarterback Josh Allen.

Key Matchups and Predictions

In the Prediction Bills vs Colts NFL analysis, Buffalo’s offense, led by Allen, has proven to be a powerhouse, averaging over 30 points per game in recent weeks. Indianapolis (4-5) will look to counter with their defense, which has shown moments of strength, though consistency has been a challenge.

Prediction: Buffalo’s offense and momentum give them a clear edge. Expect a 31-17 victory for the Bills, with Allen’s passing game and the defense’s ability to pressure Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew being decisive factors.