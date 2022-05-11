On Saturday, Maritime defeated Farmingdale 22-13 to win their third consecutive Skyline championship. Kyle Orton (Lewes, DE) was selected the Skyline Championship Game’s Most Valuable Player after collecting five ground balls, inducing two turnovers, and scoring a goal. In addition, Orton was one of five Privateers selected to the First Team All-Skyline for his midfield performance.

Michael Monahan (Ronkonkoma, NY) earned both the All-Skyline First Team goalie and the co-rookie of the year for the conference. In the ring, he has won nine straight decisions. Joe Kiernan (Northport, NY), who was named to the All-Skyline First Team for the second consecutive year, leads the Privateers with 56 ground balls and 31 forced turnovers.

The Maritime offense is led by All-Skyline First Team picks John Killcommons (Garden City, NY) and Steven Pinto (Oakdale, NY). Killcommons scored six goals in the Skyline Championship Game and is second on the team in goals scored with 33. Meanwhile, Pinto has scored 21 goals this season. Parker Reilly (West Islip, NY) is the highest scorer for the Privateers with 37 goals.

Saturday, Stevens defeated Arcadia 12-10 to win the MAC Freedom title. The Ducks are participating in the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive year and the twelfth time in total. Stevens defeated Catholic in the first round before succumbing to No. 4 Lynchburg in the second round.