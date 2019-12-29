in NFL

Ravens News: Marcus Peters Gets 3-Year, $42 Million Extension

$32 million guaranteed.

The Baltimore Ravens have agreed to terms on a three-year, $42 million contract extension with cornerback Marcus Peters, per Adam Schefter. Peters will be receiving $32 million in guaranteed money, 76% of the total contract.

Peters arrived in Baltimore via trade from the Los Angeles Rams in mid-October, a move which caught the 26-year-old off guard. He made the most of his situation though, grabbing a pick-six in his first game as a Raven.

Through his 9 games this season in a Ravens uniform, Peters had 10 passes defended and three interceptions, two pick-sixes, which he returned for a total of 178 yards. He is expected to be a key piece of Baltimore’s defense as they prepare to make a playoff run as the AFC’s No. 1 seed.

With the new contract, Peters may have finally found a stable home in the league. The Ravens are his third team in five pro seasons, as he was traded from Kansas City to LA prior to the 2018 season and was shipped off again in 2019. Peters would hit free agency at the age of 29 and would be able to control his destination for the first time in his career.

