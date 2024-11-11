The Indiana Hoosiers, ranked 17th nationally, showcased their strength with a commanding 90-55 victory over the Eastern Illinois Panthers on November 10, 2024, at Assembly Hall in Bloomington. This game highlighted Indiana’s offensive firepower and defensive resilience, as they improved their record to 2-0 for the season.

Game Highlights and Key Performances

In the Eastern Illinois vs Indiana NCAAM matchup, freshman Mackenzie Mgbako led the Hoosiers with 18 points, fueling Indiana’s offense throughout the game. Forward Malik Reneau and center Oumar Ballo each contributed 17 points, adding significant scoring depth. Bryson Tucker came off the bench to add 12 points, providing valuable support for Indiana’s scoring efforts.

The first half was competitive, with Eastern Illinois holding a 37-36 lead at halftime. However, Indiana’s defense took control in the second half, holding the Panthers to just 16.7% shooting and outscoring them 54-18. This Recap Eastern Illinois vs Indiana NCAAM emphasizes Indiana’s dominant second-half performance and solidifies their strong start to the season.