In the opening game of the Emirates NBA Cup on November 12, 2024, the Atlanta Hawks edged out the Boston Celtics 117-116 at TD Garden. Both teams traded leads in a thrilling back-and-forth contest, showcasing high-level play from start to finish.

Game Highlights and Key Performances

In the Emirates NBA Cup Hawks vs Celtics matchup, the game’s defining moment came in the closing seconds, as Onyeka Okongwu tipped in a missed shot, putting Atlanta ahead with just 6.1 seconds remaining. Boston’s Jaylen Brown, who delivered a season-high 37 points, attempted a game-winning jumper at the buzzer but missed, sealing the victory for the Hawks.

The Hawks’ balanced attack and clutch plays made the difference, giving them a strong start in the Emirates NBA Cup. This Recap Emirates NBA Cup Hawks vs Celtics highlights Atlanta’s resilience in a high-stakes setting.