The Miami Dolphins broke their three-game losing streak with a 23-15 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on November 11, 2024, at SoFi Stadium. Miami’s well-rounded performance on both sides of the ball allowed them to control the game and secure a much-needed win.

Game Highlights and Key Performances

In the Dolphins vs Rams NFL matchup, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw for 207 yards and connected with Tyreek Hill for a second-half touchdown. Kicker Jason Sanders added three field goals, including a crucial 50-yarder in the final minutes to extend Miami’s lead. The Dolphins’ defense was instrumental, recording four sacks and holding the Rams to just five field goals.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford completed 32 of 46 passes for 293 yards but was unable to find the end zone, throwing one interception. This Recap NFL Dolphins vs Rams emphasizes Miami’s defensive impact and offensive execution, giving them a needed win heading into the second half of the season.