Recap Emirates NBA Cup Rockets vs Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Houston Rockets 116-110 on November 26, 2024, in a gripping Emirates NBA Cup showdown at Toyota Center. Both teams displayed electrifying offense and critical defensive plays, keeping fans engaged until the final moments.

Anthony Edwards starred for the Timberwolves, scoring 32 points, grabbing eight rebounds, and dishing out five assists. His dominant performance, particularly in the second half, proved to be the difference-maker for Minnesota. Karl-Anthony Towns complemented Edwards’ efforts with 20 points and 10 rebounds, showcasing the Timberwolves’ depth and versatility.

For Houston, Jalen Green put on a show with 28 points, while Alperen Sengun added 18 points and 12 rebounds. The Rockets relied heavily on their young core, which displayed flashes of brilliance but struggled to execute in the closing minutes.

The game was tied at 105 with under two minutes left, but Minnesota’s clutch shooting and defensive stops sealed the win. A crucial three-pointer by Edwards and a key block from Rudy Gobert in the final minute allowed the Timberwolves to pull away.

This matchup highlights the Timberwolves’ growth and composure in high-pressure situations. For Houston, it’s a reminder of the potential their young roster holds as they continue to develop throughout the season.