Recap NCAAF Georgia Tech vs Georgia

The Georgia Bulldogs claimed an emphatic 42-14 victory over in-state rival Georgia Tech on November 29, 2024, at Bobby Dodd Stadium. This annual rivalry game reaffirmed Georgia’s dominance as the top team in college football.

Game Highlights and Key Performances

Quarterback Carson Beck led the Bulldogs with 280 passing yards and three touchdowns, spreading the ball effectively among his receivers. Tight end Brock Bowers had another standout game, hauling in two touchdowns and finishing with 120 receiving yards.

Georgia’s defense, one of the best in the nation, stifled Georgia Tech’s offense, allowing only 14 points. Linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. recorded 10 tackles and a sack, while defensive back Malaki Starks intercepted a pass in the second quarter, halting a promising Yellow Jackets drive.

Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King threw for 210 yards and a touchdown but struggled against Georgia’s relentless pass rush. The Yellow Jackets’ lone bright spot was running back Dontae Smith, who scored a 45-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter.

Georgia's all-around dominance further cements their place at the top of the college football rankings.