The Kansas City Chiefs extended their dominance in the AFC West with a 34-21 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2024, at Arrowhead Stadium. The game showcased Kansas City’s potent offense and disciplined defense, further solidifying their playoff credentials.

Game Highlights and Key Performances

Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs with 340 passing yards and three touchdowns, connecting with Travis Kelce for two scores. Mahomes’ ability to spread the ball across multiple receivers kept the Raiders’ defense on their heels. Running back Isiah Pacheco added 75 rushing yards and a touchdown, providing balance to the Chiefs’ attack.

The Raiders, led by quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, started strong with an opening drive touchdown to Davante Adams. However, Kansas City’s defense, anchored by Chris Jones and Nick Bolton, forced two turnovers in the second half, stalling Las Vegas’ momentum.

A crucial interception by L’Jarius Sneed in the third quarter set up a touchdown drive for Kansas City, allowing them to pull away. Despite a late touchdown pass from Garoppolo to Hunter Renfrow, the Raiders couldn’t close the gap.

This Recap NFL Week 13 Raiders vs Chiefs highlights Kansas City’s efficiency and their continued dominance in the AFC West.