The Miami Heat outlasted the Charlotte Hornets 112-109 in a tightly contested Week 6 NBA matchup on November 28, 2024, at FTX Arena. Both teams delivered exceptional performances, but the Heat’s experience and clutch play in the final moments made the difference.

Game Highlights and Key Performances

Jimmy Butler led the Heat with 29 points, including a critical jumper in the final minute that put Miami ahead for good. Tyler Herro added 22 points and five assists, providing crucial support on the offensive end.

The Hornets were led by LaMelo Ball, who recorded a double-double with 25 points and 11 assists. Rookie Brandon Miller continued his impressive season, scoring 20 points and grabbing seven rebounds.

The game featured 12 lead changes, with neither team able to pull away. In the closing minutes, Miami’s defense stepped up, forcing turnovers on two consecutive possessions to deny Charlotte a chance to tie or take the lead.

This Recap NBA Week 6 Heat vs Hornets highlights the Heat’s ability to perform under pressure and Charlotte’s growth as a competitive team in the Eastern Conference.