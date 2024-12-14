Recap NCAAF Bowl Game South Alabama vs Western Michigan

South Alabama edged out Western Michigan 31-24 in a thrilling bowl game on December 14, 2024, at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Both teams fought hard, but the Jaguars’ clutch plays in the fourth quarter proved decisive.

Game Highlights and Key Performances

Quarterback Carter Bradley led South Alabama with 275 passing yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Caullin Lacy was his primary target, hauling in eight catches for 110 yards and a score. Running back La’Damian Webb added 85 rushing yards and a touchdown, giving the Jaguars a balanced offensive attack.

Western Michigan’s quarterback Treyson Bourguet threw for 240 yards and two touchdowns, keeping the Broncos competitive throughout the game. Wide receiver Corey Crooms Jr. recorded 95 receiving yards and a touchdown, showcasing his big-play ability.

The game was tied at 24 midway through the fourth quarter when Bradley connected with Lacy for a 35-yard touchdown, giving South Alabama the lead. Western Michigan’s final drive stalled after a crucial sack by South Alabama’s Yam Banks.

This Recap NCAAF South Alabama vs Western Michigan Bowl Game highlights the Jaguars’ resilience and clutch execution in a closely contested matchup.