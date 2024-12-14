The New Jersey Devils secured a 5-3 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on December 14, 2024, at Prudential Center. This high-energy game featured offensive fireworks and stellar individual performances.

Game Highlights and Key Performances

Jack Hughes was the standout player for New Jersey, recording two goals and an assist to lead the Devils’ attack. Jesper Bratt added a goal and two assists, while Dougie Hamilton contributed with a power-play goal.

Chicago’s rookie sensation Connor Bedard continued his impressive season, scoring twice and adding an assist. Taylor Hall chipped in with a goal, but the Blackhawks struggled defensively, allowing New Jersey to control the tempo for much of the game.

The Devils capitalized on Chicago’s mistakes, converting two of their three power-play opportunities. Chicago had a chance to tie the game late in the third period, but Hughes’ empty-net goal sealed the win for New Jersey.

This Recap NHL Blackhawks vs Devils showcases New Jersey’s offensive firepower and their continued strong start to the season.