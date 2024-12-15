Prediction Week 15 Bills vs Lions

The Buffalo Bills visit the Detroit Lions on December 15, 2024, in a marquee Week 15 NFL matchup at Ford Field. Both teams are playoff contenders, making this game a critical test for each side as the postseason approaches.

Key Matchups and Analysis

: Josh Allen continues to lead Buffalo’s dynamic offense, with Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis as key weapons in the passing game. Detroit’s defense, anchored by Aidan Hutchinson, will need to generate consistent pressure to disrupt Allen’s rhythm. Lions’ Offense vs. Bills’ Defense: Jared Goff’s connection with Amon-Ra St. Brown and rookie sensation Jahmyr Gibbs has made Detroit’s offense a force this season. However, the Bills’ defense, led by linebacker Matt Milano and safety Jordan Poyer, will aim to limit Detroit’s explosive plays.

Prediction

The Lions’ home-field advantage and balanced attack give them a slight edge. Prediction: Lions 28, Bills 24.