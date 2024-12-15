Grant Thornton Invitational: Winners

Jake Knapp and Patty Tavatanakit claimed victory at the 2024 Grant Thornton Invitational on December 15, 2024, at Tiburón Golf Club in Naples, Florida. The duo’s consistent performance across all three formats—alternate shot, better ball, and scramble—secured them the title.

Tournament Highlights and Key Moments

Knapp and Tavatanakit finished the event at 25-under-par, two strokes ahead of the second-place team of Lydia Ko and Tony Finau. Knapp’s accurate driving and Tavatanakit’s sharp short game complemented each other perfectly, helping the pair thrive in each format.

The final round saw Knapp sink a clutch birdie putt on the 17th hole, solidifying their lead. Tavatanakit’s steady play on the 18th sealed the win as the crowd cheered their cohesive teamwork and excellent execution.

Ko and Finau delivered an impressive final round but couldn’t close the gap. The event also featured standout performances from Nelly Korda and Rickie Fowler, who finished tied for third.

This Recap Grant Thornton Invitational: Jake Knapp and Patty Tavatanakit Win highlights the success of the mixed-team format and celebrates the duo’s remarkable victory.