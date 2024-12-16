The Iowa State Cyclones cruised to an 85-60 victory over the Omaha Mavericks on December 16, 2024, at Hilton Coliseum. The Cyclones’ balanced offense and defensive pressure overwhelmed Omaha, showcasing Iowa State’s dominance.

Game Highlights and Key Performances

Tamin Lipsey led the Cyclones with 22 points, five rebounds, and four assists. Tre King added 18 points and 10 rebounds, securing a double-double and controlling the paint throughout the game. Iowa State’s defense was relentless, forcing 17 turnovers and converting them into 21 points.

For Omaha, Frankie Fidler stood out with 16 points and seven rebounds, but the Mavericks struggled to find consistent scoring opportunities against Iowa State’s suffocating defense.

The Cyclones jumped to an early 15-point lead in the first half and never looked back, outscoring Omaha 45-30 in the second half. This Recap Omaha vs Iowa State NCAAM highlights Iowa State’s impressive depth and execution as they continue to build momentum this season.