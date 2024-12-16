Monday Night Football delivered two thrilling matchups on December 16, 2024, as the Minnesota Vikings edged out the Chicago Bears 21-17, and the Atlanta Falcons outlasted the Las Vegas Raiders 27-24 in a double-header that kept fans on the edge of their seats.

Game 1: Vikings vs Bears

The Vikings overcame a resilient Bears team at Soldier Field in a game marked by defensive grit. Kirk Cousins threw for 245 yards and two touchdowns, connecting with Justin Jefferson for the game-winning score in the fourth quarter. Alexander Mattison added 85 rushing yards to help control the clock.

Chicago’s Justin Fields showcased his dual-threat ability with 210 passing yards and 75 rushing yards, including a spectacular 25-yard touchdown run. However, a costly interception in the final two minutes sealed the Bears’ fate.

Game 2: Falcons vs Raiders

In the nightcap, the Falcons secured a dramatic 27-24 overtime victory against the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Atlanta’s Bijan Robinson was the star, rushing for 120 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner in OT.

The Raiders’ Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 285 yards and two touchdowns, with Davante Adams accounting for 110 receiving yards and a score. Despite leading 24-17 late in the fourth quarter, Las Vegas couldn’t stop Atlanta’s final drive, which tied the game with a last-second field goal.

This Recap MNF Bears vs Vikings and Falcons vs Raiders showcases the drama and intensity of two tightly contested games with major playoff implications.