Recap MNF Bears vs Vikings and Falcons vs Raiders

Monday Night Football delivered two thrilling matchups on December 16, 2024, as the Minnesota Vikings edged out the Chicago Bears 21-17, and the Atlanta Falcons outlasted the Las Vegas Raiders 27-24 in a double-header that kept fans on the edge of their seats.

Game 1: Vikings vs Bears

The Vikings overcame a resilient Bears team at Soldier Field in a game marked by defensive grit. Kirk Cousins threw for 245 yards and two touchdowns, connecting with Justin Jefferson for the game-winning score in the fourth quarter. Alexander Mattison added 85 rushing yards to help control the clock.

Chicago’s Justin Fields showcased his dual-threat ability with 210 passing yards and 75 rushing yards, including a spectacular 25-yard touchdown run. However, a costly interception in the final two minutes sealed the Bears’ fate.

Game 2: Falcons vs Raiders

In the nightcap, the Falcons secured a dramatic 27-24 overtime victory against the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Atlanta’s Bijan Robinson was the star, rushing for 120 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner in OT.

The Raiders’ Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 285 yards and two touchdowns, with Davante Adams accounting for 110 receiving yards and a score. Despite leading 24-17 late in the fourth quarter, Las Vegas couldn’t stop Atlanta’s final drive, which tied the game with a last-second field goal.

This Recap MNF Bears vs Vikings and Falcons vs Raiders showcases the drama and intensity of two tightly contested games with major playoff implications.

Written by Eduardo Marin

