Recap NCAAF Bowl Game Memphis vs West Virginia

The Memphis Tigers outlasted the West Virginia Mountaineers 38-31 in a thrilling bowl game on December 17, 2024, at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. The high-scoring affair featured standout performances and dramatic moments, with Memphis ultimately emerging victorious.

Game Highlights and Key Performances

Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan was the star of the night, throwing for 350 yards and three touchdowns. His connection with wide receiver Gabriel Rogers, who caught eight passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns, was critical to the Tigers’ success. Running back Blake Watson added 95 rushing yards and a touchdown, giving Memphis a balanced offensive attack.

West Virginia’s Garrett Greene kept the Mountaineers competitive with 275 passing yards and two touchdowns, while running back CJ Donaldson added 85 rushing yards and a score. Wide receiver Devin Carter hauled in six receptions for 115 yards, including a spectacular 50-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter.

The game was tied at 31 late in the fourth quarter when Henigan orchestrated a 75-yard touchdown drive, capped by a 15-yard pass to Rogers. West Virginia’s final drive stalled as Memphis’ defense forced an incomplete pass on fourth down.

Memphis' explosive offense and clutch execution secured a thrilling postseason victory.