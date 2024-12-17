Recap NHL Sabres vs Canadiens

The Buffalo Sabres earned a hard-fought 4-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on December 17, 2024, at KeyBank Center. The game featured dynamic offensive plays and critical saves, with Buffalo capitalizing on key opportunities.

Game Highlights and Key Performances

Tage Thompson led the Sabres with two goals, including the game-winner in the third period. Thompson’s ability to create scoring chances and finish under pressure was pivotal in securing the victory. Alex Tuch and Rasmus Dahlin also found the back of the net for Buffalo, while goaltender Devon Levi made 30 saves, including several crucial stops late in the game.

For Montreal, Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki each scored, showcasing their chemistry as the Canadiens’ offensive leaders. Goaltender Jake Allen made 35 saves to keep Montreal within striking distance but couldn’t stop Buffalo’s relentless attack in the third period.

The Sabres' power play was the difference-maker, converting two of their three opportunities.