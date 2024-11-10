Recap World Wide Technology Championship

The 2024 World Wide Technology Championship concluded on November 10, 2024, at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Mexico. Austin Eckroat emerged as the tournament champion, finishing 24-under-par and capturing his second PGA Tour win.

Final Round Highlights and Key Performances

In the final round of the World Wide Technology Championship, Eckroat shot a career-low 63, distancing himself from his competitors and clinching the victory. Carson Young and Justin Lower finished tied for second place, each just one stroke behind Eckroat, showcasing the competitiveness of the tournament.