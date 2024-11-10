On November 10, 2024, the Philadelphia Eagles claimed a commanding 34-6 victory over the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. The Eagles’ high-powered offense and resilient defense controlled the game, reinforcing Philadelphia’s lead in the NFC East.

Game Highlights and Key Performances

In the Eagles vs Cowboys NFL game, quarterback Jalen Hurts led the charge with 280 passing yards and three touchdowns, including two connections with A.J. Brown. Running back Saquon Barkley complemented the aerial attack with 120 rushing yards and a touchdown, effectively balancing the Eagles’ offense.

The Eagles’ defense was equally impactful, allowing the Cowboys only two field goals and forcing three turnovers. Philadelphia’s defensive efforts, coupled with a relentless offense, helped secure the decisive win. This Recap Eagles vs Cowboys NFL emphasizes the Eagles’ stronghold on the division as they extend their lead over the Cowboys in the NFC East.