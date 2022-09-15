in NBA Player

A record $10.1 million is paid for Michael Jordan’s “Last Dance” jersey

A Michael Jordan jersey from the first game of the 1998 NBA Finals sold for a record-breaking $10.1 million (£8.8 million). This is the highest price ever paid for an item of sporting memorabilia. The piece generated “palpable enthusiasm” among sports fans and collectors, according to auction house Sotheby’s.

 

It brought to mind a sports year when Michael Jordan won his sixth and last NBA championship. Sotheby’s said that a total of 20 bids were placed on Jordan’s Chicago Bulls jersey on Thursday. Bidders were “excited to acquire a rarefied piece of history,” according to Brahm Wachter, director of streetwear and current collectibles at Sotheby’s.

The price of the jersey broke the previous record of $9.28 million, which was paid for a shirt worn by soccer legend Diego Maradona at the 1986 World Cup. A Sports Illustrated magazine from June 1998, with Jordan on the cover, was also auctioned off alongside the item. Jordan is regarded by many as the best basketball player ever.

 

