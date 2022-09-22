in NCAA Rules

There were recruiting infractions in the LSU football program

According to a decision made by a Division I Committee on Infractions panel, the LSU football program broke recruiting regulations when a former assistant coach and former assistant director of recruiting met separately with a prospect during the COVID-19 recruiting dead period and gave the prospect unlawful recruiting inducements. On Tuesday, the news was made.

 

The panel also took into account a Level III accusation that the previous football head coach had broken NCAA recruiting regulations by talking to two prospects off-campus before the outbreak. Specifically, the two prospects contacted the previous head coach while he was at a high school for a predetermined evaluation time. He gave them a quick handshake and expressed his happiness to meet them but that he was unable to continue the conversation. The panel ultimately came to the conclusion that there was no infringement because the brief interaction did not go beyond a hello.

 

