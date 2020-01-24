Reds News: Pitcher Trevor Bauer Reveals How He Knew Houston Astros Were Cheating

Undeniably, Trevor Bauer of the Cincinnati Reds has always been one of baseball’s most out-spoken participants. Before any whistle was blown, he hinted on social media that something was up in regards to the Houston Astros’ tactics in the game of baseball.

Now, Bauer joins a balding Barstool Big Cat and his co-host on Pardon My Take. I have to say, for two guys who don’t particularly know the game of baseball, they have a decent little chat with Bauer on the subject of the Houston sign-stealing scandal.

First, how did Bauer get hip that something was up with the Houston Astros?

“I’ve heard that rumor from three independent people that don’t know each other around baseball. Generally when you hear that from three different people that don’t know each other…”

Next, Bauer expands a little bit how word began to spread about what the trickster Astros were up to.

“First off, players in the off-season train from people from all sorts of organizations. Baseball has a lot of things that get around that the public doesn’t know about. But everyone inside the game know about it. Rumors spread and people hear things. You have seen the backlash from it on the MLB side, it’s a black-eye for baseball and they don’t want that coming out if they can handle it internally and quietly. Stuff gets done, but nothing comes out.”

Bauer goes on to talk about and display how the Astros not only cheated, but cheated other players who didn’t get the same stats from cheating and benefit from it on the free agency market it. Thus, we realize that there are layers to this in the eyes of a fellow player.

Also, Bauer said he knows the Astros are advanced in their systems. He’s also heard from three different independent sources that the Houston players were wearing vibrating band-aids during play to relay signs.

While I don’t always enjoy what Bauer has to say, this was an enjoyable segment.