MLB News: Dallas Keuchel Issues Half-Hearted Apology For Astros’ Cheating

Finally, a Houston Astros’ player has come out and apologized through the media. At WhiteSox Fest, Dallas Keuchel spoke to the media and issued an apology with a caveat.

Still, it marks the first player in baseball who was an Astro during the years in question to come out and publicly apologize. For this, do we give credit to Keuchel for making history? Hardly.

As I said before, Keuchel had a strange remark that followed his initial statement, which we will get to in a moment.

Dallas Keuchel, always a stand-up guy, becomes 1st former or active #Astros player to directly apologize for cheating scandal at #Whitesox Fanfest https://t.co/e1EvQSSwKf — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 24, 2020

However, here is what Keuchel says in regards; and it is officially a statement of remorse.

“It’s just what the state of baseball was at that point in time. Was it against the rules? Yes, it was. And I personally am sorry for what’s come about the whole situation.”

Then, Keuchel seemed to justify the cheating with his next statement. Surely, this will be the one that somewhat cancels out his apology altogether.

“It’s not like every game we had it going on.”

So what does this mean? It’s okay to do illegal things sometimes? The veteran pitcher should know better than this. Obviously, everyone knows that the majority of shenanigans were taking place at the rigged booby-trap known as Minute Maid Park when the Astros were playing a home game.

Former Astro and current White Sox pitcher Dallas Keuchel apologized for his role in Houston's sign-stealing scandal https://t.co/rlonKU2Bhs pic.twitter.com/XI05Gunpjh — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 24, 2020

Finally, Keuchel spoke on another subject that should attract some interest. While many people view Mike Fiers as a hero in his courageous act of outing the Astros, it doesn’t seem like he and Keuchel will exchange many Christmas cards in the future. Check out this quote.

“A lot of guys are not happy with the fact that Mike [Fiers] came out and said something or the fact that this even happened. But at the same time, there is some sorrow in guys’ voices.”

There’s a lot here. Obviously, the more former Astros that get in front of a microphone; the more quotes we could have like this. I give Keuchel a C+ for this effort.