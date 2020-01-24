NBA All-Star Snubs, Antonio Brown’s Hit Rock Bottom, Mookie Betts Rumors, and More | GMS Podcast Episode 95

We break down the starters for the 2020 All-Star game. Lebron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo finished as the top vote getters in their respective conferences and will be team captains for the All-Star game draft taking place on February 6th. We discuss whether Jimmy Butler, Ben Simmons, and Bradley Beal were snubbed. Plus, is should Trae Young have been named a starter considering his Hawks are currently sitting in dead last in the East?

Antonio Brown was granted bail by a Broward County judge Friday morning and was released from jail after posting $110K bond. We break down the 911 call that led to Brown’s arrest and take a look at the exclusive footage of Brown leaving jail this morning. Plus, we discuss Antonio Brown’s many controversies and legal troubles and tell you how he went from future hall of famer to one of the NFL’s biggest tragedies.

According to Dennis Lin of the Athletic, the Boston Red Sox and San Diego Padres recently engaged in talks centered around Mookie Betts. We discuss whether this is a good move for both clubs and tell you why a Mookie Betts could still be traded before opening day. Plus, where does Mookie Betts sign long term?

