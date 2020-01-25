NBA News: Michael Jordans Talks About His Comparison To LeBron James

Obviously the comparison between Michael Jordan and LeBron James will always be there. In terms of pure dominance of the NBA world, they are likely 1a and 1b for eternity. Still, it’s important to note that it will always be an apples to oranges comparison.

Based on body type and style of play, they are entirely different players. Furthermore, the NBA was a drastically different landscape in the days of His Airness then the game it is today.

With that being said, Jordan himself weighs in on the comparison between he and James recently.

Michael Jordan On LeBron James Comparison: “We Play In Different Eras. He’s One Of The Best Players In The World. I Think He’s Made His Mark.”https://t.co/ElO3sI314f pic.twitter.com/5CKTptTdDa — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 25, 2020

Jordan knows that while the two are different, James has made his impact on the sport that Jordan helped build into an international super power.

“We play in different eras,” Michael Jordan said of the comparisons between him and LeBron James. “He’s one of the best players in the world. It’s a natural tendency to compare eras to eras. … I think he’s made his mark. He will continue to do so.”

James is the fourth leading scorer all-time in league history. Moreover, he’s won three titles and four NBA Finals MVP awards. By comparison, Jordan won six titles, was named an all-star 14 times, and was NBA Finals MVP five times.

Of course, you know that Jordan won six titles. Then we can get into all the sidebar arguments about Jordan getting Scottie Pippen and all the sidekicks James has had over the course of his own career.

Finally, it’s a fun debate that makes basketball across generations so great. The biggest question is who will assume this role as league icon when James retires?