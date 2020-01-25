Pelicans News: Zion Williamson Swatted One To The Bayou Friday Night

Of course you have heard of Zion Williamson’s vertical jump prowess. While at Duke University, he set school records with a 40-inch vertical. This is unheard of for a man his size.

Well, on Friday night at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans; the Pelicans star made some highlight clips come to fruition. Have a look at what he did in the fourth quarter, which could soon be labeled ‘Zion time’ if he keeps up his act late in games.

What a swat.

However, the Pelicans lost the game to the Denver Nuggets; which is really the secondary story on this post.

Williamson had his second straight nice game and played a few more minutes (21) then he did in his debut. He totaled 15 points and was +15 on the night. Obviously he had the block shown above, mixed in an alley-oop dunk, and added 7 boards. Altogether he was a crisp 7 of 9 from the floor.

The Pelicans might be fading in their playoff pursuit, but two games in; Williamson doesn’t really look like a rookie. He looks like a guy whom if given 30-plus minutes a night at some point, will be a full-force dominator.

As long as he keeps delivering with stuff like this, we have to keep writing about it. And with that being said, the Pelicans are on national television once again on Sunday night when the Boston Celtics come to town. Thank you, ESPN.