Mets News: New York Star Players Speak On New Manager

In the recent past, the New York Mets appointed Luis Rojas as their new manager. Of course this was a big story because the Mets had just parted ways with Carlos Beltran.

Now on Saturday, the Mets held their FanFest at Citi Field in New York. As you might imagine, star players like Pete Alonso and Jacob deGrom were asked to weigh in on the new managerial choice and the one left behind.

Pete Alonso lobbied Mets for Luis Rojas after 'very unfortunate' mess https://t.co/0u7nRO2iAx via @nypostsports — rebecca lauren (@rebeccaalpert1) January 26, 2020

First, Alonso says that he doesn’t view the off-season as tumultuous. He looks forward to getting things underway with Rojas.

“I wouldn’t call it a rocky offseason,’’ Pete Alonso said Saturday, at the Mets’ FanFest at Citi Field, of the tumultuous last few weeks. “I think the stuff that happened with Carlos is very unfortunate. He’s very knowledgeable about the game, but I think Louie is gonna do an absolutely excellent job.’’

Already, players have said that Rojas is one of the most approachable managers they have ever played for. In a twist of irony, it could work out that the Mets found a gem in the rough through the dismissal of Beltran.

“The dude never loses his cool,’’ Alonso said. “He never hits the panic button. He’s always so prepared. He doesn’t just use his knowledge of the game, he uses his instincts very, very well. He’s paid his dues managing in the minor leagues, he’s paid his dues managing in the Dominican [Republic].’’

Finally, deGrom says that the focus is on the task at hand. Remember, the Mets are projected to be in the thick of the race in the NL East and the NL pennant.

“I didn’t have too many discussions about it with anybody. That’s kind of out of our control. But I think everybody stayed focused and knows what they need to get done to be ready to play baseball this year.’’

It’s going to be as interesting of a season in Flushing as it is in the Bronx, without a doubt.