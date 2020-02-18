Rob Manfraud Speaks, MLB Players Blast The Astros, and More! | GMS Podcast Episode 103

Justin Turner, Mike Trout, and players throughout Major League Baseball responded to Rob Manfred’s weak punishment for the Houston Astros for illegally stealing signs in 2017. We break down Rob Manfred’s interview with ESPN’s Carl Ravich and why it has players around Major League Baseball infuriated. Plus, could the Astros sign stealing scandal be good for baseball?

On Michael Jordan’s 57th birthday, we break down Michael Jordan’s entire NBA career and give you 23 reasons why he’s the greatest athlete of all time! Plus, how did Michael Jordan influence Kobe Bryant and LeBron James?

Join your Get More Sports Podcast host Doug McKain every week as he breaks down the hottest stories in sports. From analysis to hot takes, the GMS Podcast covers top trending stories with a fresh, unbiased perspective. Stay on the lookout for guests and fun segments every week!

