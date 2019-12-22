Russell Wilson already was the greatest quarterback in Seahawks history, he already held the franchise records for touchdown passes (224), wins (86), and completion percentage (62%). Now in his eighth NFL season, Wilson claimed one more Seahawk record: all-time leading passer.

Making history. 👏@DangeRussWilson has passed Matt Hasselbeck for first-place for most passing yards in #Seahawks history. pic.twitter.com/LWgb0lPHKj — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) December 22, 2019

Wilson went into Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals needing just 102 yards to surpass Matt Hasselbeck for most passing yards in franchise history, and he did just that. His 169 yards pushed his career passing total to 29,501 yards.

Hasselbeck played 10 of his 17 NFL seasons with Seattle from 2001-2010 and threw for 29,434 yards. He appeared in 138 games, starting 131 of them and had a passer rating of 82.2. The highest point of the Hasselbeck-era Seahawks was undoubtedly their Super Bowl run in the 2005 season, where they fell short against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XL.

While Hasselbeck was long considered a game manager, Wilson has broken through that same label that many had tried placing on him early in his career.

Wilson has thrown for 3,877 yards, 29 touchdowns, and just five interceptions for a passer rating of 109.3 with one game left to go in 2019. He would be leading the MVP candidate if it wasn’t for some guy in Baltimore named Lamar Jackson.

Although a loss against the Cardinals struck down the Seahawks’ chances of taking away the San Francisco 49ers’ No. 1 seed, they are still primed for a deep playoff run this season.