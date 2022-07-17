in NCAA Rulings

Tennessee baseball broke NCAA rules

By permitting Maui Ahuna’s travel for a campus recruiting visit before getting his Kansas transcript, Tennessee baseball violated NCAA rules. Shortstop Ahuna, a 2023 MLB Draft prospect, gave UT his commitment at the conclusion of the visit before the super-regional matchup against Notre Dame. The Vols also received a mild punishment in line with the small infraction.

By accidently sending an email to a recruit before it was allowed, UT Swimming broke the rules yet again. According to a university document obtained through a public information request, UT’s only NCAA violations in any sport during the first half of 2022 were ahead of time in both cases. They were Level III infractions, which the NCAA regulation refers to as a fundamental breach of behavior in general. Every school’s sports department frequently reports Level III breaches, which are frequent. They frequently result in light punishments, as was the case with UT in these situations. Tennessee in this instance neglected to obtain a transcript before approving an expense-paid trip.

 

Written by Eren Kilic

