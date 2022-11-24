in NCAA Team

Tennessee issues a formal response to the NCAA’s football program investigation

The University of Tennessee made public their formal response to the 18 NCAA infractions. The case, according to university authorities, “unfortunately, the case indicates that multiple former football coaches and noncoaching staff employees, including former head football coach Jeremy Pruitt, violated the University’s compliance objectives by intentionally committing major infractions.”

 

 

They said that more than 120 interviews were conducted as part of the investigation of the squad, which lasted from November 2020 to May 2021. “Over 230,000 pages of forensically photographed mobile phone data were reviewed, evaluated, and cited by university investigators as they produced a report of the inquiry for the NCAA enforcement staff in a way that would hasten the staff’s additional investigation. University investigators sought and secured a significant number of interviews and materials from third parties who were under no duty to help in the investigation, in addition to gathering and producing the vast bulk of the factual evidence in this case.”

