in NBA Team

Timberwolves Debut 2022–23 Uniform

The Statement Edition jerseys for the Minnesota Timberwolves’ NBA campaign in 2022–23 were introduced today. The wolfpack’s midnight trek beneath the Northern Lights and their vivid colors served as inspiration for the design of the uniform, which contrasts the team’s Statement Aurora Green and new Shadow Grey.

 

According to Timberwolves Chief Marketing Officer Mike Grahl, “Like the team’s namesake on the hunt beneath the Northern Lights, the Timberwolves Statement Edition jersey is reflective and indicative of the team’s alter ego and portrays a confident and determined mentality. Fans will experience and contribute a completely new vitality to Statement Saturdays.”

On Friday, Oct. 21, when the club faces the Utah Jazz, fans will get to witness the Statement Edition outfit in action for the first time. Throughout the season, the Timberwolves will appear in their Statement Edition gear 18 times at home. On March 10 against the Brooklyn Nets, they will play their final game while donning the uniform.

 

Written by ministrator

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

A potential $1 billion lifetime agreement between Steph and Under Armour may be on the horizon