According to Timberwolves Chief Marketing Officer Mike Grahl, “Like the team’s namesake on the hunt beneath the Northern Lights, the Timberwolves Statement Edition jersey is reflective and indicative of the team’s alter ego and portrays a confident and determined mentality. Fans will experience and contribute a completely new vitality to Statement Saturdays.”

On Friday, Oct. 21, when the club faces the Utah Jazz, fans will get to witness the Statement Edition outfit in action for the first time. Throughout the season, the Timberwolves will appear in their Statement Edition gear 18 times at home. On March 10 against the Brooklyn Nets, they will play their final game while donning the uniform.