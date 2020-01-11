in NFL

Vikings News: Minnesota Works Out 41-Year Old Coach Terence Newman

Last we saw Newman, he was coaching Nickel

Now here’s a story you don’t hear every day. On Divisional Playoff Saturday, reports come from Adam Schefter that the Minnesota Vikings needed a defensive back so badly; they worked out 41-year old Terence Newman. Yes, that Terence Newman.

Furthermore, Newman played 15 years in the league before retiring and becoming a coach for the Vikings of their secondary unit.

Apparently, Newman is close with Vikings’ head coach Mike Zimmer. In the end, the Vikings elected to sign a guy named Nate Meadors from their practice squad.

Newman retired before the 2018 season, so this was a Rocky-type comeback attempt. During his career, he played for Dallas 2003-06, Cincinnati 2012-13, and Minnesota 2015-17; appearing in 221 career games.

The Vikings take on the San Francisco 49ers later this afternoon at Levi’s Stadium. Currently they are touchdown underdogs after a shocking win last week over the New Orleans Saints on the road.

Written by Clint Evans

