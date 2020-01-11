Eagles News: Some 17 Years Ago Today, 4th and 26 Happened

How soon you forget, the legendary 4th and 26 happened on this day of January 11, 2013; some 17 years ago today.

I remember it well. So excited for this divisional playoff game between Donovan Mcnabb and a still in his prime Brett Favre; I skipped baseball practice that Sunday night. And these two delivered in what was an incredible football game.

#TBT to this day in 2004, the first playoff game at the Linc turns into an all-time classic. The 2003 Divisional Playoff, and the 4th and 26 miracle: pic.twitter.com/LbSxUfDtLF — Eagles Fan Problems (@EagleFanProbs) January 11, 2018

All of it was made possible because of a play where Mcnabb hit Mitchell with one of the most famous completions in NFL Playoff history, a 4th and 26 miracle pass that had Mitchell getting up and doing the ‘championship belt’ celebration.

Then trailing 17-14, the play extended a drive for the Eagles that eventually allowed them to win the game. They wouldn’t make the Super Bowl that season, but it was still an incredible comeback against a Green Bay team when they were left for dead. It was also the first playoff game held at Lincoln Financial Field.

The participants in the game tied fatefully to it forever are still around. For instance, Andy Reid gets his shot again at playoff redemption after all these years again tomorrow when the Kansas City Chiefs play their first game. And as for the Packers, they will play later tomorrow afternoon as the one seed in the NFC; just with a new cast of characters.

Without question, it was one of the greatest football plays I have ever seen when watching a game live. I had to get it on the site today.