Walker would want to sign a multi-year contract to stay in New York, but he hasn’t discussed his desire to sign a long-term deal with Mets management and doesn’t anticipate doing so until November.

Walker, who pitched in Seattle, Arizona, and Toronto before moving to New York before the 2021 season, claimed he had signed short-term contracts in his previous two free agency periods. “It would be wonderful to do a longer-term arrangement and sort of just be set up in one spot and know that I’m going to be here for a couple years,” he said. “Have my family perhaps settle in a little. That would be pleasant.” Mets officials did not show any interest in discussing extensions with Walker or any other free agents.