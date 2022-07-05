in MLB Player

Walker indicates desire in a long-term arrangement

Taijuan Walker is one of those who want to be a part of the Mets’ long-term plan for 2023 and beyond. After this season, Walker may become a free agent. He has a player option for $6 million in 2023 that, with performance bonuses that are within his grasp, could go to $8.5 million. Walker will obviously choose to decline his option and pursue a multi-year contract if he keeps pitching as well as he has done.

Walker would want to sign a multi-year contract to stay in New York, but he hasn’t discussed his desire to sign a long-term deal with Mets management and doesn’t anticipate doing so until November.

Walker, who pitched in Seattle, Arizona, and Toronto before moving to New York before the 2021 season, claimed he had signed short-term contracts in his previous two free agency periods. “It would be wonderful to do a longer-term arrangement and sort of just be set up in one spot and know that I’m going to be here for a couple years,” he said. “Have my family perhaps settle in a little. That would be pleasant.” Mets officials did not show any interest in discussing extensions with Walker or any other free agents.

 

Written by Eren Kilic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Josh Fleming Pitches 5 Solid Innings in Loss to Red Sox

Weissman and Blankenburg named as the Big Ten Medal of Honor recipients