Curry’s contribution in the third quarter, when Golden State outscored Boston 35-14, was recognized by Warriors head coach Steve Kerr after the game. Kerr told the reporters after the game, “Steph was breath-taking in the third quarter.” “It’s not only about making shots; it’s also about defending. He simply does not receive enough credit for his conditioning, toughness, and defense. People attempt to wear him down because they recognize how offensively vital he is to us. The difference in Steph’s power and physicality now vs when I initially arrived here eight years ago is quite striking. He’s incredible; he never stops working.