in NBA Match

Warriors win thanks to Steph Curry’s heroics

Following a disheartening finale to Game 1 of the NBA Finals, in which the Boston Celtics rallied late to win, the Warriors raced away with Game 2 to win 107-88. Steph Curry led the Warriors with 29 points on 5-of-12 three-point shooting, while Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 28 points and six rebounds. In this regard, we may conclude that they have finally recovered from the long-awaited setback. This degree of achievement was not anticipated by the majority of analysts.

Curry’s contribution in the third quarter, when Golden State outscored Boston 35-14, was recognized by Warriors head coach Steve Kerr after the game. Kerr told the reporters after the game, “Steph was breath-taking in the third quarter.” “It’s not only about making shots; it’s also about defending. He simply does not receive enough credit for his conditioning, toughness, and defense. People attempt to wear him down because they recognize how offensively vital he is to us. The difference in Steph’s power and physicality now vs when I initially arrived here eight years ago is quite striking. He’s incredible; he never stops working.

 

 

