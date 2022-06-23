in NHL Player

Wayne Gretzky’s selection for the NHL Awards ballot

With nine Hart Trophy victories, innumerable records, and four Stanley Cup rings on his fingers, Wayne Gretzky is without a doubt the best hockey player to ever play the game. But what happens if The Great One has the opportunity to cast a ballot for the NHL Awards? We already know the response. The selection of a legend like Gretzky, sometimes known as “The Great One,” is unquestionably significant.

One day after Auston Matthews won the Hart Trophy as league MVP, Gretzky’s award ballot and the almost 200 others that the Professional Hockey Writers Association submitted were made available to the public on Wednesday.

Here are the people Gretzky named to receive hockey’s highest individual honors.

Gretzky’s choice: Cale Makar, Leon Draisaitl, Jonathan Huberdeau, Auston Matthews, and Connor McDavid

Auston Matthews was the victor.

The argument about who the best active player is won’t be much quieted by Gretzky’s choice. In spite of Matthews scoring 60 goals, the league’s first 60-goal player in ten years, McDavid continued to rule the league this season and won his fourth Art Ross award in his seventh season. Hockey fans should expect both of these talents to continue to wow us for years to come, regardless of which side of the argument you’re on.

 

Written by Eren Kilic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

David Robertson bats first for the winning Cubs

NHL Opens Hockey Collectibles NFT Marketplace