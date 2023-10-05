Week 5 NFL Odds: How Injuries Are Shaping the Lines

How Injuries Are Shaping the Lines

Week 5 of the NFL season is upon us, and as always, injuries are playing a significant role in shaping the odds. Whether it’s star quarterbacks or rookie sensations, the injury report can drastically alter the betting landscape. In this article, we delve into how injuries are affecting the Week 5 NFL odds. Be sure to check the Best USA Sportsbooks and get a signup bonus.

Key Injuries to Watch

Jonathan Taylor

According to ESPN, Jonathan Taylor is among the players who could return to action in Week 5. His presence or absence will undoubtedly affect the odds for the Indianapolis Colts.

Justin Herbert

USA TODAY reports that Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert fractured the middle finger on his left non-throwing hand. While not a season-ending injury, it could impact his performance and the Chargers’ odds.

Javonte Williams

Footballguys mentions that Denver Broncos’ running back Javonte Williams is dealing with a Hip Flexor Strain and is projected to return in Week 7. His absence will likely affect the Broncos’ running game and odds.

Other Injuries

Tee Higgins left Sunday’s game with a rib injury, later diagnosed as a fracture. Depending on the severity and location of the fracture, players can play through these injuries with pain management. Very few players in my injury data set have not missed any time following a rib fracture (7%), so first impressions tell me that Week 5 is unlikely. We have approached the part of the season where bye weeks are starting, and the Bengals have a bye in Week 7. On average, rib fractures can take anywhere from 2-5 weeks to heal, and considering Cincinnati’s upcoming bye, Week 8 seems most likely for Higgins’ return.

Underdogs to Consider

With key players like these facing injuries, underdogs such as the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders could become more appealing to bettors. According to NFL.com, the Bears are 0-4 and the Commanders are 2-2, but injuries to their opponents could level the playing field.

Week 5 in the NFL is shaping up to be a pivotal one, especially when it comes to betting odds. Injuries to key players are not only affecting their respective teams but also creating opportunities for underdogs. As you consider placing your bets, keep an eye on the injury reports to make the most informed decisions. Be sure to check more articles like this on our Home Page.