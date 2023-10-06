NBA Preseason Props to Watch in 2023

The NBA preseason is not just a time for teams to warm up; it’s also a playground for bettors looking to get an early read on the season. In this article, we’ll explore the top 5 NBA preseason props to watch in 2023, offering insights that could be valuable for both casual fans and seasoned bettors. Check the list of the Best USA Sportsbooks here.

1. Vucevic’s Rebounding Over/Under

One of the props to watch is Vucevic’s over/under on rebounds set at 10.5. Given his performance last season, this could be a prop worth betting on.

2. Rookie Watch: Dereck Lively II

Rookie Dereck Lively II is making waves in the preseason. His performance could be a good prop to consider, especially for Rookie of the Year discussions.

3. Lakers’ Preseason Ranking

A Sports Illustrated article lists the Los Angeles Lakers among the top 5 teams in preseason rankings. Betting on the Lakers’ preseason performance could be a smart move.

4. Celtics vs. Bucks Title Odds

After some blockbuster trades, both the Celtics and the Bucks are in a dead heat for the NBA title. Props related to these teams’ title odds could be intriguing.

The NBA preseason offers a plethora of betting opportunities, and these top 5 props are just the tip of the iceberg. Whether you’re new to betting or looking to refine your strategy, keeping an eye on these props could provide valuable insights.

The matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves will take place on October 5 to start the NBA preseason games. The game will take place in Abu Dhabi as the league continues to produce more global games before the official season starts.

Both teams will be competing at Etihad Arena for two nights as they put on a show for the fans in Abu Dhabi.