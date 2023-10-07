Week 5 NFL Odds: Top Picks for Parlay Betting

Week 5 of the NFL season is here, and it’s a prime time for parlay betting. With a slate of exciting matchups and fluctuating odds, the opportunities for lucrative parlays are abundant. In this article, we’ll delve into the top picks for parlay betting based on Week 5 NFL odds. Check the Best USA Sportsbooks and get a signup bonus.

1. Houston Texans vs. Atlanta Falcons

The Houston Texans are gaining momentum after a strong performance against the Jaguars. They are now set to face an average Steelers squad, making them a solid pick for your parlay.

2. Underdogs of Less Than Six Points

NFL underdogs with less than six points have been covering at a 55% clip since 2018. This could be a good strategy to include in your parlay bets for Week 5.

3. Ride the Jets in the Mile High City

Another pick from BetDSI recommends riding the Jets, especially when they are playing in the Mile High City. The Jets have been performing well against the spread, making them a viable option for your parlay.

4. Early Parlay Odds and Picks

Early parlay odds and picks, suggesting that it’s time to bounce back after a less successful Week 4. Their expert NFL game picks could be a valuable resource for your parlay strategy.

5. Money Line Odds for Every Matchup

Sports Illustrated provides the money line odds for every matchup in Week 5. This comprehensive list can be a great starting point for constructing your parlay bets.

Week 5 in the NFL offers a plethora of opportunities for parlay betting. From underdogs to teams gaining momentum, the choices are abundant. As always, make sure to do your research and consult various sources to make the most informed parlay bets.

Bills and Jaguars go International.

The Buffalo Bills will host the Jacksonville Jaguars this week in London, England. The Jaguars are coming off a convincing win against the Atlanta Falcons in a game also played in London. This is the first time in NFL history that a team has played back–to–back games in London, so there is no real precedent to know whether or not this is an advantage for Jacksonville. Logically, it seems like having the extra week to prepare and adjust should benefit them at least somewhat.