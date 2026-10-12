Week 5 overreactions: Are the Titans already eyeing a new quarterback?

Early-season judgments are volatile, and five games into the NFL season the Week 5 Overreactions column takes stock of several hot takes while warning that the campaign is still young. The column notes that some initial assessments — about teams such as the Raiders, Packers and Drake Maye — were likely premature, while others may carry weight as evidence accumulates.

One central takeaway assessed was that the NFC East winner could finish with a losing record. ESPN judged that stance as “not an overreaction,” pointing to a muddled division where none of the teams presents a clearly reliable path to a winning season. The Cowboys fell to 2-3 after a home loss to the previously winless Buccaneers. The Eagles dropped to 2-3 following a narrow defeat to the Jaguars in London. The Giants sit atop the division at 3-1-1, while the Commanders are 1-3-1.

The column highlighted roster and scheduling concerns underlying that verdict. The Giants will be without quarterback Jaxson Dart and edge rusher Brian Burns for the rest of the season, and their remaining slate includes trips to Houston, Philadelphia, Seattle and Detroit plus home games against Jacksonville and San Francisco. ESPN wrote that Dallas’ defense looks little improved from last season and noted Cowboys road games in December at Seattle and Los Angeles plus home dates against Jacksonville and San Francisco. The Eagles are coping without their top three running backs and four Week 1 starting offensive linemen, with the final four games including a home contest versus Seattle and a trip to San Francisco.

On Tennessee, the column recounted the franchise’s recent upheaval. The Titans used the No. 1 pick in the 2025 draft on Cam Ward, fired coach Brian Callahan during Ward’s rookie year, and replaced him this offseason with Robert Saleh, who brought Brian Daboll in as offensive coordinator. After a 26-3 loss to the previously winless Texans, Tennessee stood 0-5. Through five games Ward had completed 63.2 percent of his passes with three touchdown passes, according to ESPN, which concluded the Titans may be looking for a quarterback again in next year’s draft.

The piece closes by reiterating that early conclusions can reverse quickly; as ESPN noted, assessments made now could look wrong five weeks from today, which is part of the season’s appeal.