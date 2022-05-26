UT won its fourth NCAA team championship in school history, and its second consecutive championship under head coach Howard Joffe. The Texas Longhorns have previously won NCAA titles in 1993, 1995, and 2021. Only Texas, Stanford, and Florida have repeated as NCAA Division I Women’s Tennis national champions since 1982.

The University of Texas has won sixty national team championships (56 NCAA crowns) during its history. It was the second national championship of the current academic year 2021-22, after Men’s Indoor Track & Field won in March.