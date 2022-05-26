in TENNIS

Women’s Tennis wins the 2022 NCAA Title

The University of Texas Women’s Tennis team (26-4) defeated No. 2 Oklahoma (32-3) 4-1 on Sunday evening at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex in the NCAA Championship Match. The dual-match victory was earned by Peyton Stearns, Sabrina Zeynalova, and Allura Zamarripa’s singles victories for the Longhorns.

UT won its fourth NCAA team championship in school history, and its second consecutive championship under head coach Howard Joffe. The Texas Longhorns have previously won NCAA titles in 1993, 1995, and 2021. Only Texas, Stanford, and Florida have repeated as NCAA Division I Women’s Tennis national champions since 1982.

The University of Texas has won sixty national team championships (56 NCAA crowns) during its history. It was the second national championship of the current academic year 2021-22, after Men’s Indoor Track & Field won in March.

 

