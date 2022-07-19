The NCAA Woman of the Year program is a significant chance to recognize and consider the effect of women on college athletics as 2022 celebrates the 50th anniversary of Title IX. All three NCAA divisions are represented by the candidates this year, with 248 from Division I, 127 from Division II, and 202 from Division III. 23 sports are represented among the 577 nominees, and 125 student-athletes are involved in several sports.

The NCAA Woman of the Year Award is given annually, and member institutions are invited to recognize their finest graduating female student-athletes by nominating them. If at least one of them is an overseas student-athlete or a student-athlete of color, each institution may recognize up to two female student-athletes. From among the nominations, the committee will choose nine finalists.