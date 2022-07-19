in NCAA Award

The 2022 Woman of the Year award nominees are announced by all NCAA member schools

577 graduating student-athletes from NCAA member schools have been nominated for the 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year award. The award, which was established in 1991, honors female student-athletes who have used up their eligibility and have distinguished themselves during their college years in their communities, in athletics, and in academics.

The NCAA Woman of the Year program is a significant chance to recognize and consider the effect of women on college athletics as 2022 celebrates the 50th anniversary of Title IX. All three NCAA divisions are represented by the candidates this year, with 248 from Division I, 127 from Division II, and 202 from Division III. 23 sports are represented among the 577 nominees, and 125 student-athletes are involved in several sports.

The NCAA Woman of the Year Award is given annually, and member institutions are invited to recognize their finest graduating female student-athletes by nominating them. If at least one of them is an overseas student-athlete or a student-athlete of color, each institution may recognize up to two female student-athletes. From among the nominations, the committee will choose nine finalists.

 

Written by Eren Kilic

